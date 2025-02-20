Streaming company Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) achieved, for the first time in the company’s history, platform revenue exceeding $1.0B in the fourth fiscal quarter, showing 25% year-over-year growth. The streaming platform also exceeded bottom and top line estimates and saw a drastically
Roku: Why I Am Aggressively Buying At 1-Year Highs
- Roku achieved over $1.0B in platform revenue in Q4'24, with 25% year-over-year growth and narrowing losses.
- Roku beat Q4'24 estimates with strong active account growth (+12% Y/Y) and ARPU improvement (+4%), despite ongoing operational losses.
- For the first time in the company's history, platform revenue exceeded $1.0B.
- The streaming firm guided for positive operating income in FY 2026. Narrowing losses, subscriber growth, and improving EBITDA trends can support a revaluation to the upside.
- With a positive FY 2025 outlook and undervalued shares, Roku's improving profitability and affordable valuation present a favorable risk profile.
