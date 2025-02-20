The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG) is a dividend growth-focused vehicle with $113.2 million in assets under management. Incepted in November 2023, TBG has already delivered rather impressive results, as it has easily beaten a few heavyweight
TBG: Dividend Strategy Mindful Of FCF, Mostly Delivers, Worth Shortlisting
Summary
- TBG has an active strategy with a focus on dividend growth stocks with resilient balance sheets and robust FCF.
- The results it has delivered since inception in 2023 are impressive beyond doubt, as it has beaten a few heavyweight dividend growth ETFs easily.
- Its financials-heavy portfolio of 35 companies has impressive quality and value exposures. However, its growth characteristics, namely the 3-year FCF CAGR, look too weak to me.
- Owing to its high expense ratio of 59 bps, weak growth characteristics, and a comparatively short trading history of 14 full calendar months, I believe the Hold rating is to be chosen.
