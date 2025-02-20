Brambles Limited (BMBLF) 2025 First Half-Year Results Earnings Call Transcript

Brambles Limited (OTCPK:BMBLF) 2025 First Half-Year Results Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Graham Chipchase – Chief Executive Officer

Joaquin Gil – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Owen Birrell – RBC

Matt Ryan – Barrenjoey

Peter Stein – Macquarie

Jakob Cakarnis – Jarden Australia

Justin Barratt – CLSA

Anthony Moulder – Jefferies

Andre Fromyhr – UBS

Sam Seow – Citi

Scott Ryall – Rimor Equity Research

Cameron McDonald – E&P

Graham Chipchase

I'll start today by sharing some of our performance highlights for the First Half of 2025, an overview of the operating environment and an update on our transformation progress before commenting on our outlook for the full year. I will then pass over to Joaquin to provide a more detailed update on our financials. We achieved – 4% with equal contributions from price realization and volume growth while delivering a 10% uplift in underlying profit against last year. The return to volume growth was pleasing, especially net new business wins in our U.S. pallets business while pricing continued to recover the cost to serve.

Our profit result demonstrates continued operating leverage driven by ongoing commercial discipline and productivity benefits, including further improvements to asset efficiency, which delivered a material reduction in uncompensated losses in the period. The significant improvement to asset efficiency was also a key contributor to our free cash flow before dividends performance of US$429 million, which increased US$118 million from the same period last year. The strength of cash flow generation in the first half has informed our decision today to upgrade our FY2025 cash flow outlook by US$100 million, primarily driven by lower than expected capital expenditure, which we will discuss in more detail.

Our profit performance combined with the enhanced stability of free cash flow generation has