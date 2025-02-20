Super Micro Computer: The Worst Is Behind Us, But Credibility Takes Time To Rebuild (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. stock fell 30% since my last rating before reaching the bottom, but it experienced a strong rally, particularly after the weak 2Q earnings and guidance.
- Management is confident that its FY2024 10-K and 1Q and 2Q FY2025 10-Q filings will be completed before the February 25 deadline, signaling that there are no major red flags.
- The company projected a strong FY2026 outlook, targeting $40 billion in revenue driven by NVIDIA's Blackwell, which has fueled investor optimism and helped them look past the gloomy FY2025.
- Given management's credibility issues, they need to provide proof of execution; otherwise, the stock will be discounted, limiting multiple expansion in valuation.
- SMCI's elevated RSI suggests an overbought level, expecting near-term consolidation, making it prudent to hold rather than be bullish at current levels.
