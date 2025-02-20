Hoegh Autoliners : Downgrade To Hold, Due To Lower Earnings Expectations

Tudor Invest Holdings
3.08K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Despite favorable supply and demand dynamics, Höegh Autoliners ASA faces a 27% share price decline since November, mitigated by a generous dividend distribution.
  • HOEGF's financials show a slight year-over-year improvement in net profit and EPS, but increasing debt and reduced cash balance raise concerns.
  • Market risks include potential lower rates and increased vessel capacity, which could pressure dividends and share prices, leading to a downgrade from Buy to Hold.
  • The company's high dividend yield may not be sustainable long term due to fleet depreciation and rising debt, especially with uncertain interest rate reductions.

Car Carrier

eejay62/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In our previous analysis of Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTCPK:HOEGF) in November last year, we continued our Buy call from August.

Since November, the share price is down 27%, but the total return is “only” down 17%, thanks to

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings
3.08K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HOEGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOEGF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOEGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News