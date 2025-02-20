Bitcoin has been quiet since late November. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency soared after President Trump’s election win, but despite much de-regulatory optimism, the digital currency has been stuck in a range between about $90,000-$109,000. Not surprisingly, shares of companies that are adjacent to bitcoin and involved
DAPP: Bitcoin Wobbles Under $100,000, Key Crypto Miner Earnings On Tap
- Bitcoin has been rangebound between $90,000-$109,000, affecting crypto-related stocks, while gold has outperformed year-to-date.
- I maintain a hold rating on the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF due to mixed valuation and technical trends, despite its substantial growth.
- DAPP's portfolio has diversified with increased large-cap exposure and a high long-term EPS growth rate, but its elevated P/E ratio poses risks.
- Technical analysis shows DAPP in a long-term uptrend with key support at $14, but RSI momentum remains weak, warranting caution.
