Global Economic Outlook: February 2025
Summary
- Shifts in US policy, and their potential economic implications, remain in focus.
- Our global growth forecasts for 2025–26 have been lifted slightly in the February update, although this masks some contrasting national revisions.
- We have revised down our real GDP growth forecasts for 2025 in Brazil, the UK and Russia.
