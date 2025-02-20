Palantir: Rise And Shine, This Is A Decade Long Investment

Momentum Research
121 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies is a Strong Buy due to its robust SaaS business model, AI platform, and significant government contracts, driving long-term recurring revenues.
  • The company’s AI platform, AIP, launched in 2023, enhances decision-making and efficiency across various sectors, including defense, healthcare, and aerospace.
  • PLTR's financial performance in 2024 showed substantial growth, with a 36% YoY revenue increase and a 44% rise in adjusted free cash flow.
  • Despite macroeconomic risks, PLTR's strong customer retention, pricing power, and potential for high growth make it a compelling investment opportunity.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

During the 2021 bull run for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), investors were screaming about how the company was overvalued in the high 30s. It's now trading at $124 after exploding during 2024.

With the Trump Administration PLTR will

This article was written by

Momentum Research
121 Followers
I work as an investment analyst for a mutual fund. I share the same thoroughness and precision in my daytime work as with my private work found primarily here on Seeking Alpha. My areas of expertise include the tech sector as well as the energy sector. I am not landlocked in my investment choices or companies I analyze, I believe there to be significant value opportunities outside of the US. I personally invest in a variety of market funds but also specific companies, some of which I will be sharing reports on here. I am not a momentum investor per se, I prefer a medium to long-term investment horizon for the companies I choose to invest in. The reports and opinions I share here are mine and mine alone.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
PLTR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News