QGRW: A Bet On Technology And The U.S. Largest Companies

Carlos R. Tartarini
539 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF focuses on U.S. large- and mid-cap companies with strong growth and quality profiles, heavily weighted in technology.
  • QGRW has outperformed in its first two years, driven by high-profile tech stocks, but faces concerns over high valuations and above-average volatility.
  • The fund's P/E ratio is significantly higher than the Russell 1000 index, reflecting its tech-heavy allocation and strong earnings growth in key holdings.
  • Despite strong returns and a positive outlook for growth stocks, QGRW's high valuations and volatility lead to a neutral stance compared to other growth funds.

Red line graph with man

Jonathan Kitchen

The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRW) is a fund with a strong focus on larger capitalization companies with a growth profile, while also favoring high-quality companies.

Although the fund’s investment strategy has worked over its

This article was written by

Carlos R. Tartarini
539 Followers
I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QGRW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QGRW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QGRW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News