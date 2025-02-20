India Gold Market Update: Record High Prices, Accompanied By Investment Interest

World Gold Council
693 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Domestic prices track international highs, but demand pressure results in deeper discounts from local dealers. Price surge dims jewellery demand, while investment interest lingers.
  • The Union Budget maintained the import duty on gold at 6%, while reducing the customs tariff on gold jewellery from 25% to 20%.
  • Gold ETFs see unprecedented inflows in January.
  • The Reserve Bank of India resumed its gold buying in January, after a December pause, adding 2.8t to its reserves.
  • Gold imports hit their six-month low in January.

Fancy designer antique golden bracelets for woman fashion

VSanandhakrishna

Looking ahead

  • Gold investment interest is expected to remain strong, even as jewellery demand faces pressure from record-high prices. The financial year-end dynamics, which include statutory payments and tax-saving investments, may curtail discretionary spending, further weighing down demand. However, price stability could be a mitigating

This article was written by

World Gold Council
693 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News