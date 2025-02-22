My No. 1 Priority Stock: Why Nvidia's 52% Growth Is Just The Start

Summary

  • Nvidia is my top stock for 2025. It has exceptional growth potential and a 26% discount based on its PEGY ratio of 0.66 (S&P 1.42).
  • Nvidia's EPS growth is projected at 52% for 2025 and 25% for 2026, with potential for even higher gains due to supply constraints (66% beat potential).
  • According to Tom Lee, Nvidia is transitioning to a GPU utility with subscription-based sales, potentially maintaining a 20-25% growth rate for the next decade (10X in 10 years).
  • NVDA's historically extreme volatility (44% median bear markets) is a feature, not a bug. Buying the dips is easier when there are so many bargain hunting opportunities.
  • NVDA's 12-month fundamentally justified return potential is 83%, the highest of any Ultra SWAN quality company I know of, which is why I'm maxed out 12.5% overweight on NVDA with almost $400,000 worth of limits set should it fall into a correction in the coming quarter.
Photo of ecstatic overjoyed man rained with bucks banknotes achieving success while isolated with red background

Deagreez

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is my #1 priority stock in my personal portfolio for 2025.

Actually, if you include ETFs, my allocation to Nvidia is even higher.

I love Nvidia for so many reasons, including the three that I'll explain today.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

