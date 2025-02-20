goeasy: High ROEs And Loan Growth Can Continue (Rating Upgrade)

Sandpiper Investment Research
1.16K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • goeasy's Q4’24 results exceeded expectations, with record revenue growth of 19.8% and EBITDA up 21.3%, driven by strong loan originations and minimal operating expense increases.
  • Improved consumer sentiment and lower interest rates are boosting spending, benefiting goeasy's loan origination, despite potential reduced demand for alternative lending.
  • Regulatory risks, including a 35% maximum interest rate cap, and macroeconomic uncertainties could impact profitability, but goeasy's strong track record and proactive measures provide confidence.
  • Trading at an attractive 8.5x P/E, below the industry average, and with high ROEs and continued growth, goeasy is a compelling buy.

Goeasy head office building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Please note all $ figures are in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

goeasy (TSX:GSY:CA) just reported their latest Q4’24 results and performance came in better than expected. As a leader in alternative lending in Canada, the company

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research
1.16K Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GSY:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GSY:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EHMEF
--
GSY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News