BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

BNY Investments
34 Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • The BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund (Class A at NAV) returned 7.34%% during the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • In the US, market advances were fueled by rate cuts in November and December, as well as hopes of pro-business policies and promises of tax cuts by President-elect Trump.
  • Predicting the outlook for the equity markets is challenging given a projected earnings growth of almost 13% in 2024 and the S&P trading at 21.6 times forward earnings.

Growth Trees concept in the nature morning light and background Beautiful green

ArtRachen01/iStock via Getty Images

In our view, the probability of a recession in 2025 remains low due to robust corporate profits, strong labor markets and tight credit spreads.

Market Review

Equity markets were mixed in the final quarter of

This article was written by

BNY Investments
34 Followers
BNY Investments is a global, multi-specialist asset management group, underpinned by the strength and resilience of BNY, with its 240-year history and experience. Managing nearly $2 trillion in assets, we offer investment solutions developed and managed by talented asset class specialists, each with distinct philosophies and proven approaches. We supply investors, big and small, with investment ideas and products designed to thrive in an ever-changing world that creates both challenges and opportunities. We bring access to expertise, local knowledge and infrastructure, making money work intelligently for investors around the world. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of a mutual fund or ETF carefully before investing. Contact a financial professional or visit im.bnymellon.com to obtain a prospectus, or summary prospectus, if available, that contains this and other information about the fund, and read it carefully before investing. Nothing contained on this site should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular investment product, strategy, investment manager or account arrangement, and should not serve as a primary basis for investment decisions. The information on this site is not for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country in which such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Note: BNY Investments is not an analyst publishing actively on Seeking Alpha; rather, our editors excerpt and republish from BNY Investments' publicly-available statements and letters.

Recommended For You

About DBMAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DBMAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBMAX
--
SDSCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News