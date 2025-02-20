Broadridge: Great Company, Not A Great Entry Point

Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Broadridge Financial Solutions has long been an under-the-radar solutions provider for the financial services industry.
  • I've been a shareholder since 2019 and have enjoyed the company's consistent growth trajectory.
  • However, the story is now becoming more popular, and the valuation has become less favorable for new investors.
  • I am still holding Broadridge stock for the time being, but I'd need to see a steep correction to add to my position.

Close-up of woman professional with infographic report on digital tablet in office

Luis Alvarez

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is an information technology company focused on solutions primarily for brokerage, financial markets, and wealth advisory clients.

I have been a shareholder dating back to 2019 when I highlighted the company as a

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek
22.59K Followers

Ian Bezek is a former hedge fund analyst at Kerrisdale Capital. He has spent the decade living in Latin America, doing the boots-on-the ground research for investors interested in markets such as Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. He also specializes in high-quality compounders and growth stocks at reasonable prices in the US and other developed markets.

Ian leads the investing group Ian's Insider Corner. Features of the group include: the Weekend Digest which covers everything from new ideas to updates on current holdings and macro analysis, trade alerts, an active chat room, and direct access to Ian. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News