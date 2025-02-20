RH May Have Financial Obstacles In Expansion
Summary
- RH's earnings have remained pressured by a weak housing market and low consumer confidence, but industry data and RH's Q4 guidance suggest a gradually improving sales environment.
- The company's significant growth ambition is capital-heavy, and is limited by RH's increasingly weak financial position.
- I estimate RH stock to be significantly overvalued, with a 50% downside to a fair value of $190.
