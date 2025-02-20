The Search For 7% Investment Grade Yields, Part 2: Carlyle And Its Baby Bond

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Equity is currently overvalued; we're increasing fixed-income exposure, focusing this time on investment-grade long-duration issues offering 7% yields.
  • Carlyle Group, with an A- credit rating, has solid investment-grade debt and a history of consistent dividend payments.
  • The Carlyle Group's baby bond, CGABL, offers a higher yield compared to bonds of similar credit quality.
  • CGABL remains one of the few investment-grade securities not tightening its credit spread to treasuries, making it a compelling investment.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Trade With Beta. Learn More »

Swan on ice

Antagain

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

In our recent articles, we have tried to defend the thesis that equity is currently overvalued and is actively increasing our portfolio's fixed-income exposure. Trying to be diverse in our pickings, we have also covered the

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
13.88K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGABL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CGABL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGABL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CG
--
CGABL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News