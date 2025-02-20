It is a mad world currently and if you are interested in investing in renewable energy, the decision by the Trump Administration to attempt to walk away from exiting the fossil fuel industry doesn't help. Notwithstanding the
ReNew Energy Global Continues To Grow Influence In India But An Attempt To Take It Private
Summary
- ReNew Energy Global remains optimistic about its Indian renewables business, notwithstanding the US retreat from climate action and the switch to renewables.
- Major shareholders Canada Pension Plan, two Abu Dhabi investment groups, and Sumant Sinha, Chairman & CEO of RNW, have made a nonbinding takeover offer to acquire all shares for $7.07 cash/share.
- Redwheel, an active investor group and RNW shareholder based in London, has prepared a critical statement concerning the proposed acquisition of ReNew Energy Global.
- If the takeover offer fails, ReNew Energy Global is worth the attention of renewable energy investors interested in the emerging Indian market.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RNW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.