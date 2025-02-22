8 Stocks I'm Buying Amid A Market Rotation Toward Dividend Stocks

Austin Rogers
Investing Group
(17min)

Summary

  • The market is rotating towards non-tech dividend stocks, with dividend ETFs outperforming the Magnificent 7 so far this year.
  • Elon Musk's DOGE initiative is more political theater than a serious effort, in my opinion, to reduce government waste, with exaggerated savings claims.
  • Key economic metrics to monitor include housing starts, the Dallas Fed Weekly Economic Index, the Conference Board Coincident Index, total employment, and industrial production.
  • My current buy list focuses on high-quality, dividend-growing stocks, with a significant allocation to REITs, reflecting my long-term, low-turnover investment strategy.
  Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Yield Landlord.

Dealer shuffling cards in casino

Duncan Nicholls and Simon Webb/OJO Images via Getty Images

Every year, the market deals investors a different set of cards than it did the year before.

Sometimes only slightly different, sometimes majorly different.

So far this year, Mr. Market seems to

This article was written by

Austin Rogers
19.69K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VYM, HDV, DGRO, DGRW, LEAD, SCHD, AMH, AMT, ARTNA, CTRE, DOC, HASI, NEE, WTRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

