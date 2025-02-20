Texas Pacific Land: Good Results That Don't Justify The Premium
Summary
- Texas Pacific Land has increased revenues and net income by almost 12% in 2024, mainly driven by the 33% revenue growth in the water segment.
- The shift in the capital allocation has cost $105M in shareholder value creation so far.
- TPL is spending 93% of its cash flow on acquisitions, with a double-digit expected rate of return.
- Changes in the U.S. energy policy could increase production, but a decline in oil prices could limit growth.
- Despite the good financial performance, TPL is at its historically high valuation multiples, and I consider the stock to be overvalued.
