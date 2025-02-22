Twilio: Sell-Off Presents Great Buying Opportunity - Double Digit Upside Ahead
Summary
- TWLO continues to benefit from the increased Enterprise adoption for AI related messaging, e-mail, and voice agents across different end markets in a booming SaaS market.
- It is apparent that the management's intensified R&D efforts have paid off extremely well, as observed in the double digits top-line growth and higher Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate.
- TWLO continues to deliver against its original financial targets previously introduced in its Investor Day Presentation, with the lumpy FQ1 '25 numbers merely attributed to seasonality.
- The management has also been using its robust Free Cash Flow generation to return great value, with -12.7% of its float retired over the last twelve months and $2B remaining.
- Combined with the stable short interest volume on a YoY basis and the bullish support at the $125s ranges, TWLO remains a compelling Buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.