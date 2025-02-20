Alibaba Q3: The Chosen One - Reiterating The Stock With A Buy

The Techie
984 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited announced Q3 2025 earnings Thursday before the bell, and the company beat on top and bottom lines, as per my expectations.
  • I'm reiterating BABA stock with a buy in light of earnings and think the company has a lot going for it in its cloud business, more so now with the Apple partnership.
  • I think Alibaba's AI and cloud investments, including new AI models and aggressive infrastructure spending, position it well for long-term gains despite geopolitical challenges.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on Alibaba and why I think the stock will perform well in the mid to long term.

Young man standing in front of white doorway

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reported fiscal Q3 2025 earnings before the bell on Thursday, and the company beat the top and bottom lines. , which was mainly backed by strength in the cloud

This article was written by

The Techie
984 Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News