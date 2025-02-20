In the last half year, I wrote two very bearish articles about Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) and in both, I rated the stock as a “Sell”. One article was published in September 2024, the other
Palantir: Hope Is Not A Strategy
Summary
- Palantir Technologies Inc. is extremely overvalued, with valuation multiples like P/E ratio of 617 and P/S ratio above 100, making it a 'Strong Sell.'
- Despite impressive revenue and earnings growth, Palantir's stock price is unjustifiable on a fundamental basis, driven by irrational exuberance.
- The stock's high valuation can't be sustained by its growth rates, in my opinion, and investors risk potentially significant losses.
- Sentiment is driving Palantir's stock price, but fundamentals will eventually correct the overvaluation, likely resulting in a steep decline.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.