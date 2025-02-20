UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mitchell Ji - Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance

Jenny Scanlon - President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Robinson - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Yee - JPMorgan

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Tom Ross - William Blair

Andy Wittmann - Baird

Josh Chan - UBS

Harold Antor - Jefferies

Arthur Truslove - Citi

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel

Jason Haas - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the UL Solutions Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mitchell Ji, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance. Please go ahead.

Mitchell Ji

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Jenny Scanlon, our Chief Executive Officer; and Ryan Robinson, our Chief Financial Officer.

During our discussion today, we will be referring to our earnings presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ul.com. Our earnings release is also available on the website.

I would like to remind everyone that on today's call, we may discuss forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about UL Solutions' results of operations and estimates and prospects that involve substantial risks, uncertainties other factors that could cause actual results to differ in a material way from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Please see the disclosure statement on Slide 2 of the earnings presentation as well as the disclaimers in our earnings release concerning forward-looking statements, and