Tanger Inc. (SKT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 20, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Ashley Curtis - Assistant VP of IR
Stephen Yalof - President and CEO
Michael Bilerman - EVP, CFO, and CIO
Justin Stein - EVP, Leasing
Leslie Swanson - EVP and COO
Conference Call Participants
Craig Mailman - Citi
Andrew Reale - Bank of America
Unidentified Analyst - Evercore ISI
Floris van Dijkum - Compass Point
Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets
Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs
Hong Zhang - J.P. Morgan
Naishal Shah - Green Street
Connor Peaks - Deutsche Bank
Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank
Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Operator
Good morning. I'm Ashley Curtis, Assistant Vice-President of Investor Relations, and I would like to welcome you to Tanger Inc.'s Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Yesterday evening, we issued our earnings release as well as our supplemental information package and investor presentation. This information is available on our IR website, investors.tanger.com. Please note this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. We direct you to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties.
During this call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly-comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and in our supplemental information. This call is being recorded for rebroadcast for a period of time in the future. As such, it is important to note that management's comments include time-sensitive information that may only be accurate as of today's date, February 20, 2025. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following management's prepared comments, the call will be opened for your questions. We request that everyone ask only one question
- Read more current SKT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts