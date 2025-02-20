Trading Nebius Group's Hypergrowth And Hyper-Volatility

Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • First public buy rating on Nebius Group N.V., following a buy at the author's investing service.
  • Despite 'missing' revenue estimates, Nebius Group's core AI infrastructure business grew 602% year-over-year, with total revenue increasing 466% annually.
  • The company is cash-rich with $2.45 billion, enabling continued expansion; ARR expected to reach up to $1 billion by year-end 2025.
  • Partner segments like Toloka, TripleTen, and Avride show significant growth, with new partnerships and international opportunities driving future NBIS expansion.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

We had issued a buy rating on Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) in the high teens at our investing service. We have yet to cover it publicly, but in this column, we reiterate a buy and specifically suggest scooping

Looking for more trading ideas like this? That is what we do at BAD BEAT Investing

Enjoy more rapid-returns with our strategy to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and income approach!

If you would like, you can try our service out and take 20% off right NOW through this NBIS article with this link.

We invite you to try us out, with a money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). Get our highest conviction ideas from a team with a proven track record. Come take the next step! Start WINNING

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital
42.64K Followers

The Pioneer Of Seeking Alpha's BAD BEAT Investing, Quad 7 Capital is a team of 7 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for their February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group BAD BEAT Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook. Their goal is to save you time by providing in depth, high-quality research, with crystal clear entry and exit targets. They have a proven track record of success.

Benefits of BAD BEAT Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, executing well-researched written trade ideas each week, use of 4 chat rooms, receive daily complimentary key analyst upgrade/downgrade summaries, learning basic options trading, & extensive trading tools. If you would like to learn more, click the link above!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NBIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NBIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News