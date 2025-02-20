We had issued a buy rating on Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS ) in the high teens at our investing service. We have yet to cover it publicly, but in this column, we reiterate a buy and specifically suggest scooping

Looking for more trading ideas like this? That is what we do at BAD BEAT Investing

Enjoy more rapid-returns with our strategy to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and income approach!

If you would like, you can try our service out and take 20% off right NOW through this NBIS article with this link.

We invite you to try us out, with a money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). Get our highest conviction ideas from a team with a proven track record. Come take the next step! Start WINNING