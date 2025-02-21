Crypto ETFs: The Latest Wave Of Filings
Summary
- Recently, there have been several filings to make amendments to existing crypto products. They include potential in-kind redemptions in spot crypto ETFs and potential staking in spot ether ETFs.
- Nasdaq filed a proposal with the SEC to allow in-kind Bitcoin redemptions in addition to cash redemptions for the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF. This was followed by a similar filing by the CBOE for the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF.
- On February 12, the CBOE filed a 19b-4 proposal on the behalf of 21Shares to add staking to its 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF.
