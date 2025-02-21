Crypto ETFs: The Latest Wave Of Filings

Feb. 21, 2025 8:00 AM ET, , , , , , , ,
VettaFi Research
4.17K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Recently, there have been several filings to make amendments to existing crypto products. They include potential in-kind redemptions in spot crypto ETFs and potential staking in spot ether ETFs.
  • Nasdaq filed a proposal with the SEC to allow in-kind Bitcoin redemptions in addition to cash redemptions for the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF. This was followed by a similar filing by the CBOE for the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF.
  • On February 12, the CBOE filed a 19b-4 proposal on the behalf of 21Shares to add staking to its 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF.

Making Money in the Meta verse

We Are

Some of the most interesting filings in the crypto ETF space are not necessarily new product filings. Potential approval of litecoin (LTC-USD) and XRP (XRP-USD) ETFs have stolen the headlines, in addition to some “creative” filings like

This article was written by

VettaFi Research
4.17K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBIT--
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF
ARKB--
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
CETH--
21shares Core Ethereum ETF
IVV--
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
VOO--
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News