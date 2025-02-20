American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Musgrave - Vice President of Investor Relations

Susan Hardwick - Chief Executive Officer

John Griffith - President

David Bowler - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Cheryl Norton - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Durgesh Chopra - Evercore ISI

Paul Zimbardo - Jefferies

Gregg Orrill - UBS

Jonathan Reeder - Wells Fargo

Angie Storozynski - Seaport Global Securities

Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho Securities

Richard Sunderland - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day and welcome to American Water's Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Aaron Musgrave, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Aaron Musgrave

Thank you, Cindy. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us for today's call. At the end of our prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

Let me first go over some Safe Harbor language. Today, we will be making forward-looking statements that represent our expectations regarding our future performance or other future events. These statements are predictions based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions. However, since these statements deal with future events, they are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results indicated or implied by such statements.

Additional information regarding these risks, uncertainties and factors, as well as a more detailed analysis of our financials and other important information is provided in the fourth quarter earnings release and in our 2024