Walmart Inc. (WMT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steph Wissink - SVP, IR

Doug McMillon - CEO

John David Rainey - CFO

John Furner - President & CEO, Walmart U.S.

Chris Nicholas - President & CEO, Sam's Club

Kath McLay - President & CEO, Walmart International

Conference Call Participants

Michael Lasser - UBS

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

Mike Baker - D.A. Davidson

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup

Seth Sigman - Barclays

Zhihan Ma - Bernstein

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo

Robbie Ohmes - Bank of America

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Walmart's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Steph Wissink, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Steph, you may begin.

Steph Wissink

Thank you. Welcome, everyone. We appreciate you joining us and your interest in Walmart. Joining me today from our home office in Bentonville are Walmart's CEO, Doug McMillon; and CFO, John David Rainey. Doug and John David will first share their views on the quarter, and then we'll open up the line for your questions.

During the question-and-answer portion, we will be joined by our segment CEOs, John Furner from Walmart U.S.; Kath McLay from Walmart International; and Chris Nicholas from Sam's Club. For additional details on our results, including highlights by segment, please see our earnings release and accompanying presentation on our website. We will make every effort to answer as many of your questions as we can in the hour we have scheduled for this call. As a courtesy to others, please limit yourself to one question.