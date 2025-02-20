We’re more than halfway through the first quarter, and it seems that clients have more questions by the day as the news flow intensifies. The rise in Chinese stocks, concerns about US inflation, and the direction of 10-year US Treasury yields
Chinese Stocks Surge, Concerns About U.S. Inflation Grow
Summary
- Chinese stocks have had attractive valuations for years, but the appearance of some important catalysts has sparked a rally.
- Expectations for US inflation have risen, and the Federal Reserve has historically paid attention to these key indicators.
- My base case is that the 10-year yield won’t pierce 5% this year, although I do think we will see some volatility given increased uncertainty.
