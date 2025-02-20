Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Senn – Senior Vice President-Strategy, Business Development and Investor Relations

Joe Dziedzic – President and Chief Executive Officer

Diron Smith – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brett Fishbin – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Craig Bijou – Bank of America

Matthew O'Brien – Piper Sandler

Richard Newitter – Truist Securities

Nathan Treybeck – Wells Fargo

Suraj Kalia – Oppenheimer

Andrew Senn

Good morning everyone, thank you for joining us and welcome to Integer's fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Diron Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us on the call is Kristen Stewart, our new Director of Investor Relations. As a reminder, the results and the data we discuss today reflect the consolidated results of Integer for the periods indicated. Except for cash flow measures, prior period amounts have been recast to exclude the Electrochem business, consistent with U.S. GAAP continuing operations presentation.

During our call, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the appendix of today's presentation, today's earnings press release and the trending schedules, which are available on our website at integer.net. Please note that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's SEC filings for a discussion of the risk factors that