Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Clare Trachtman - SVP and Chief IRO

Brent Shafer - Chairman, and Interim CEO

Heather Knight - COO

Joel Grade - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Marcus - JPMorgan

David Roman - Goldman Sachs

Matt Miksic - Barclays

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Travis Steed - Bank of America Securities

Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Baxter International's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Your lines will remain in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer segment of today's call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter's permission. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Clare Trachtman, Senior Vice President, Chief Investor Relations Officer at Baxter International. Ms. Trachtman, you may now begin.

Clare Trachtman

Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

Joining me today are Brent Shafer, Baxter's Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer; Joel Grade, Baxter's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Heather Knight, Baxter's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer. On the call this morning, we will be discussing Baxter's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, along with our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025.

With that, let me start our prepared remarks by reminding everyone that this presentation, including comments regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025, the anticipated impact of our strategic actions, the potential impact of various regulatory and operational matters and the macroeconomic environment on our results of operations contain