Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Clare Trachtman - SVP and Chief IRO
Brent Shafer - Chairman, and Interim CEO
Heather Knight - COO
Joel Grade - EVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Robert Marcus - JPMorgan
David Roman - Goldman Sachs
Matt Miksic - Barclays
Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
Travis Steed - Bank of America Securities
Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
Danielle Antalffy - UBS
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Baxter International's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Your lines will remain in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer segment of today's call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter's permission. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.
I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Clare Trachtman, Senior Vice President, Chief Investor Relations Officer at Baxter International. Ms. Trachtman, you may now begin.
Clare Trachtman
Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
Joining me today are Brent Shafer, Baxter's Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer; Joel Grade, Baxter's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Heather Knight, Baxter's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer. On the call this morning, we will be discussing Baxter's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, along with our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025.
With that, let me start our prepared remarks by reminding everyone that this presentation, including comments regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025, the anticipated impact of our strategic actions, the potential impact of various regulatory and operational matters and the macroeconomic environment on our results of operations contain
- Read more current BAX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts