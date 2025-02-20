Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Nunn - Executive Director and Group Chief Executive

William Chalmers - Executive Director and CFO

Douglas Radcliffe - Group IR Director

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Toms - RBC

Perlie Mong - Bank of America

Jonathan Pierce - Jefferies

Ben Caven Roberts - Goldman Sachs

Chris Cant - Autonomous

Amit Goel - Mediobanca

Charlie Nunn

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining our 2024 Full Year Results Presentation at our brilliant new London Headquarters. We will officially open the building to colleagues over the coming weeks. So we are very pleased to welcome you as our first guests. Let's hope everything goes all right.

As we now reach the end of our first phase of our five-year strategic transformation, our presentation will be slightly longer today. I'll start with a brief overview before handing over to William, who will run through the 2024 financials in detail. After this, I'm excited to share more detail on our strategic progress over the first three-year phase, as well as our plans for the remaining two years as we continue to transform the business at pace. We'll then have the usual time allocated for your questions.

Let me begin on Slide 3. I'd like to start by highlighting three key messages. Firstly, our purpose-led strategy is continuing to deliver strong outcomes for all stakeholders. We've made excellent progress in the first phase, driving broad-based momentum and positioning us well to accelerate our transformation in the second phase.

Secondly, our financial performance in 2024 was robust, in line with guidance. Our highly capital-generative business model enabled strong shareholder distributions, including a 15% increase in the ordinary dividend and a share buyback of £1.7 billion. This is despite an additional £700 million provision relating to