Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jeff Holzman - VP, Investor Relations
Ken Seitz - President, CEO & Director
Mark Thompson - EVP, Chief Commercial Officer & CFO
Trevor Williams - EVP & President, Nitrogen & Phosphate
Jeff Tarsi - SVP, Retail North America
Jason Newton - Head Economist
Conference Call Participants
Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank
Steve Hansen - Raymond James
Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets
Joel Jackson - BMO
Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley
Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer
Steve Byrne - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Richard Garchitorena - Wells Fargo
Jeffrey Zekauskas - JPMorgan
Andrew Rosivach - Wolfe Research
Edlain Rodriguez - Mizuho
Lucas Beaumont - UBS
Rahi Parikh - Barclays
Aron Ceccarelli - Berenberg
Michael Tupholme - TD Cowen
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Nutrien's 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jeff Holzman, VP of Investor Relations.
Jeff Holzman
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Nutrien's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. As we conduct this call, various statements that we make about future expectations, plans and prospects contain forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were applied in making these conclusions and forecasts. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking information.
Additional information about these factors and assumptions is contained in our quarterly report to shareholders as well as our most recent annual report, MD&A and Annual Information Form. I will now turn the call over to Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO; and Mark Thompson, our CFO, for opening comments.
Ken Seitz
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review our 2024 results and the outlook for the
- Read more current NTR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts