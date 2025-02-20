While AI is the buzzword that has caught the markets by storm over the past year, the underlying motivation behind AI - the process of automation - has been in the works by many tech companies for years before the term "AI" exploded onto the scene. Appian Corporation (
Appian's Automation Message Is Resonating Strongly With Customers
Summary
- Appian's focus on process automation and low-code solutions has driven significant growth, with revenue accelerating to 15% y/y in the company's Q4 results.
- APPN stock jumped more than 15% after posting earnings, and yet still trades at a below-market ~4x forward revenue multiple.
- The company is beginning to achieve significant adjusted EBITDA leverage, driven by improving gross margins and high net retention rates.
