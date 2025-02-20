Tenaris S.A. (TS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Giovanni Sardagna - Investor Relations Officer

Paolo Rocca - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Gabriel Podskubka - Chief Operating Officer

Luca Zanotti - President, US Operations

Conference Call Participants

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca

Marc Bianchi - TD Cowen

Derek Podhaizer - Piper Sandler

Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas Exane

Mick Pickup - Barclays

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Q4 and Full Year 2024 Tenaris Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Giovanni Sardagna, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Giovanni Sardagna

Thank you, Gigi, and welcome to Tenaris 2024 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results Conference Call. Before we start, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking information in the call and that our actual results may vary from those expressed or implied during this call.

With me on the call today are Paolo Rocca, our Chairman and CEO; Alicia Mondolo, our Chief Financial Officer; Gabriel Podskubka, our Chief Operating Officer; and Luca Zanotti, President of our US Operations.

Before passing over the call to Paolo for his opening remarks, I would like to briefly comment our quarterly results. During the fourth quarter of 2024, sales reached $2.8 billion, down 17% compared with those of the corresponding quarter of the previous year and 2% sequentially, mainly driven by lower volumes and lower average selling prices as price declines in North America were partially offset by a favorable product mix.