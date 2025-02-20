Alibaba Group (BABA) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call February 20, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lydia Liu - Head of Investor Relations

Joe Tsai - Chairman

Eddie Wu - Chief Executive Officer

Toby Xu - Chief Financial Officer

Jiang Fan - Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba E-Commerce Business Group

Conference Call Participants

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Alex Yao - JPMorgan

Kenneth Fong - UBS

Ron Keung - Goldman Sachs

Yuan Liao - Citic Securities

Gary Yu - Morgan Stanley

Jialong Shi - Nomura

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Alibaba Group's December Quarter 2024 Results Conference call. At this time, all participants are on listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Lydia Liu, Head of Investor Relations of Alibaba Group. Please go ahead.

Lydia Liu

Good day, everyone. Welcome to Alibaba Group's December quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With us are Joe Tsai, Chairman; Eddie Wu, Chief Executive Officer; Toby Xu, Chief Financial Officer; Jiang Fan, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba E-Commerce Business Group. This call is also being webcasted from the IR section of our corporate website. A replay of the call will be available on our website later today.

Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. As usual, we would like to remind everyone that today's discussions may contain forward-looking statements, particularly statements about our business prospects and expected financial results that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the safe harbor statements that appear in our press release and investor presentation provided today.

Please note that certain financial measures that we use on this call are