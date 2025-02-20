Luckin Coffee Inc. (LKNCY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCPK:LKNCY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 20, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jinyi Guo - Chairman & CEO

An Jing - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ethan Wong - CLSA

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Luckin Coffee's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode during the management's prepared remarks and there will be a question-and-answer session to follow. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. Now, I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Nancy Song, [ph] Head of Investor Relations of Luckin Coffee.

Nancy, please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Luckin Coffee's fourth quarter and the full year 2024 earnings conference call. We announced our financial results earlier today before the U.S. market opened. The earnings release is now available on our IR website and by newswire services.

Today, we will hear from Dr. Jinyi Guo our Chairman and CEO, who will share a strategic overview of our business. Following that, Ms. An Jing, our CFO, will discuss our financial results in greater detail. Afterwards, we will open up the call for questions. During today's call, we will be making some forward-looking statements regarding future events and expectations. Any statements that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to statements about our beliefs and expectations of overlooking statements.

These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainty. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our filings with the SEC innovation for non-GAAP merits discussed today. The reconciliation information related to those measures can be found in our earnings press release. During today's call, Dr. Guo will speak in Chinese and his comments will be translated into English.

Now I would like to turn