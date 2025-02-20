Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Asad Nabi - Vice President, IT, Business Partner

Balan Nair - President & Chief Executive Officer

Chris Noyes - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rollins - Citigroup

Vitor Tomita - Goldman Sachs

Andres Coello - Scotiabank

Matthew Harrigan - The Benchmark Company

Mathieu Robilliard - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Today's call is being recorded.

I’ll now turn the call over to Asad Nabi, VP, IT, Business Partner, Liberty Latin America.

Asad Nabi

Good morning and welcome to Liberty Latin America's Full Year 2024 Investor Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Today's formal presentation materials can be found under the Investors section of Liberty Latin America's website at www.lla.com.

Following today's formal presentation, instructions will be given for a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Today's remarks may include forward-looking statements, including the company's expectations with respect to its outlook, and future growth prospects and other information and statements that are not historical fact.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Liberty Latin America's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, along with the associated press release. Liberty Latin America disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information to reflect any change in its expectations or in the conditions, on which any such statement or information is based.

In addition, on this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, which can be found in the appendices to this presentation, which is accessible under