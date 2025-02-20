Birkenstock Holding plc (BIRK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Birkenstock's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. The company allocated 60 minutes in total to this conference call. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn over the call to Megan Kulick, Director of Investor Relations.

Megan Kulick

Hello, and thank you everyone for joining us today. On the call are Oliver Reichert, Director of Birkenstock Holding plc and Chief Executive Officer of the Birkenstock Group; Erik Massmann, the outgoing Chief Financial Officer of the Birkenstock Group; and Ivica Krolo, Chief Financial Officer of the Birkenstock Group as of February 1st. Klaus Baumann, Chief Sales Officer; David Kahan, President Americas; Nico Bouyakhf, President, EMEA; Alexander Hoff, Vice President, Global Finance will also join us for the Q&A.

Today, we are reporting the financial results of our