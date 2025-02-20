uniQure: Gene Therapy Specialist Looks Set For Upside As Huntington's Approval Beckons

Feb. 20, 2025 3:07 PM ETuniQure N.V. (QURE) StockQURE
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • uniQure's gene therapy AMT-130 for Huntington's Disease shows promising clinical data, with an 80% reduction in disease progression, positioning it for potential FDA approval.
  • Despite past commercial failures, uniQure's current market cap of ~$715m appears undervalued given AMT-130's estimated peak sales potential of ~$2bn.
  • The company has a solid cash position to fund AMT-130's launch, with $251m in cash and $183m in securities, despite a $100m net loss in the first 9m of 2025.
  • uniQure's strategic moves, including selling its Lexington facility and reducing cash burn, indicate a strong, focused approach towards achieving commercial success with AMT-130.

DNA mutations or genetic disorder concept background

Rasi Bhadramani

Investment Overview - A Brief History Of uniQure To Present Day

This is my first time providing coverage of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) for Seeking Alpha, however it feels like a good time to be picking up the story, as

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio, or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.04K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QURE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QURE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QURE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QURE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News