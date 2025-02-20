Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kirk Andrews – Director-Financial Planning and Analysis

Chris French – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ed McKay – Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Jim Volk – Senior Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Louthan – Raymond James

Hamed Khorsand – BWS Financial

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kirk Andrews, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for Shentel.

Kirk Andrews

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. The purpose of today’s call is to review Shentel’s results for the fourth quarter and year ending 2024. Our results were announced in a press release distributed this morning, and the presentation we’ll be reviewing is included on the Investor page at our shentel.com website. Please note that an audio replay of this call will be made available later today. The details are set forth in the press release announcing this call.

With us on the call today are Chris French, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ed McKay, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jim Volk, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO. After our prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

As always, let me refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation, which contains our Safe Harbor disclaimer and remind you that this conference call may include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. These may cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements. Therefore, we have provided a detailed discussion of various risk factors in our SEC filings, which you are encouraged to review.