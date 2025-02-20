B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Clive Johnson - President & CEO

Mike Cinnamond - SVP, Finance & CFO

Bill Lytle - SVP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Ovais Habib - Scotiabank

Clive Johnson

Hello everyone. Thanks for joining us.

As you heard from the operator, we're going to talk about the fourth quarter 2024 results as we just released on the full year for 2024. I'll give a few highlights and then pass it over to Mike and Bill to give you some detail.

We did meet our new guidance for the year coming in at the upper end of all-in sustaining costs and lower end of production.

Basically, as we turn the page on 2024, we're looking for a much more positive 2025, increase of production at Fekola and looking to start trucking ore and also Fekola underground as well. So Bill to give a little more detail on that. Of course, the other real highlight here will be use for everything is going very well there for first quarter for June of 2025. I will spend a bit of time on that.

On Mali, as many of you are aware, we reached an agreement in September of last year with the government on how to proceed going forward, both with Fekola and also starting the