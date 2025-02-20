Supremex, Inc. (SUMXF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Supremex, Inc. (OTCPK:SUMXF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Goulet - MBC Capital Markets Advisors

Stewart Emerson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Francois Bolduc - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Max Ingram - Canaccord Genuity

Donangelo Volpe - Beacon Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Supremex Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that this conference call will contain certain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

I will now turn the call over to Martin Goulet, of MBC Capital Markets Advisors. Please go ahead.

Martin Goulet

Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining this discussion of Supremex's financial and operating results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The press release reporting these results was published earlier this morning, and it can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at www.supremex.com along with the MD&A and financial statements. These documents are available on SEDAR+ as well.

A presentation supporting this conference call has also been posted on the website. Let me remind you that all figures expressed on today's call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Presenting today will be Stewart Emerson, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Francois Bolduc, Chief Financial Officer.

With that, I invite you to turn to