Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Anthony - Vice President-FP&A and Investor Relations

Anthony Jabbour - Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Hipsher - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Peterson - Needham

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Ashish Sabadra - RBC

Patrick O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James

Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan

Brendan Popson - Barclays

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dun & Bradstreet Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sean Anthony, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Anthony

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Dun & Bradstreet's financial results conference call for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. On the call today, we have Dun & Bradstreet's CEO, Anthony Jabbour; and CFO, Bryan Hipsher.

Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This call, including the Q&A portion of the call, may include forward-looking statements related to the expected future results for our company and are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties of forward-looking statements are subject to are described in our earnings release and other SEC filings.

Today's remarks will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information, including the reconciliation between non-GAAP financial information to the GAAP financial information is provided in the press release and supplemental slide presentation.