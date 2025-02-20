Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Sean Anthony - Vice President-FP&A and Investor Relations
Anthony Jabbour - Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Hipsher - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Kyle Peterson - Needham
George Tong - Goldman Sachs
Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank
Ashish Sabadra - RBC
Patrick O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James
Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan
Brendan Popson - Barclays
Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dun & Bradstreet Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sean Anthony, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Sean Anthony
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Dun & Bradstreet's financial results conference call for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. On the call today, we have Dun & Bradstreet's CEO, Anthony Jabbour; and CFO, Bryan Hipsher.
Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This call, including the Q&A portion of the call, may include forward-looking statements related to the expected future results for our company and are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties of forward-looking statements are subject to are described in our earnings release and other SEC filings.
Today's remarks will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information, including the reconciliation between non-GAAP financial information to the GAAP financial information is provided in the press release and supplemental slide presentation.
