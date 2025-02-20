Talkspace: Missed Earnings Hurt Shares, 'Ifs, Buts, And Maybes' Hurt Business Model

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Telehealth stocks have disappointed, but mental healthcare, particularly Talkspace, Inc., has shown promise, with a shift to a payor model and AI integration.
  • Talkspace's 2024 revenues grew 25% to $188M, but gross profit margins declined due to a revenue mix shift toward payor. Ultimately, a revenue miss disappointed the market.
  • Despite challenges, Talkspace achieved its first net profitable quarter and aims for 2025 revenues of $220M-$235M with a focus on retention and implementing AI.
  • TALK stock is rated “Hold” due to uncertainties in market adoption, especially among Medicare and military users, despite signs of undervaluation.

Man booking online appointment through smart phone

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Overview

The Telehealth, or Virtual Care, industries have been a major disappointment for retail investors. Hopes were high when Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) stock ran up to $290 per share during the pandemic. The

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.04K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

