Calibre Mining Corp. (CXBMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCQX:CXBMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan King - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Darren Hall - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Schummer - SVP and Chief Operating Officer

Daniella Dimitrov - SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Gallo - Senior Vice President, Growth

Conference Call Participants

Francesco Costanzo - Scotiabank

Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial

Alexander Terentiew - Ventum Financial

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Caliber Mining Corp. 2024 Q4 and Full Year Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Ryan King. Sir, please go ahead.

Ryan King

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join the call this morning. Before we commence, I'd like to direct everyone to the forward-looking statements on Slide 2. Our remarks and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information about the company's future performance. Although management believes that our forward-looking statements are based on fair and reasonable assumptions, actual results may turn out to be different from these forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of the risks, uncertainties and factors, which may lead to actual operating and financial results being different from the estimates contained in our forward-looking statements, please refer to the previous quarter's MD&A and consolidated financial statements available on our website as well as on SEDAR+. And finally, all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Present today with me on the call are Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Schummer, SVP and Chief Operating Officer; Daniella Dimitrov, SVP and Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Gallo, Senior Vice President, Growth.

We will