Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (RAMPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCPK:RAMPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Anton Jelic – Chief Financial Officer

Marc Murnaghan – Chief Executive Officer

Nick Boychuk – Cormark Securities

Ruper Merer – National Bank

Aaron Dunn – Keystone Financial

Shawn Kravetz – Esplanade Capital

Kirk Wilson – Beacon Securities

Steve Kammermayer – Clarus Securities

At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Anton Jelic, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, the floor is yours.

Anton Jelic

Welcome everyone to the 2024 year-end earnings call for Polaris Renewable Energy. In addition to our press releases issued earlier today, you can find our financial statements and MD&A on both SEDAR+ and our corporate website at polarisREI.com. Unless noted otherwise, all amounts referred to are denominated in U.S. dollars.

These statements are current expectations and as such are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include the factors discussed in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024. I'm joined, as always, this morning by Marc Murnaghan, CEO and Yumey Fernandez, our Director of Finance.

At this time, I'll walk you through our financial highlights. Power generation, consolidated power production for the year was 764,756 megawatt