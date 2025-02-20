ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) reported essentially in-line Q4 2024 results, provided a solid outlook for pressure pumping for 2025, and further elucidated plans for targeting and growing their new power segment (PROPWR). We continue to see the
Getting PUMPed Up On ProPetro (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- ProPetro Holding Corp.'s Q4 2024 results met expectations; a bottoming 2025 pressure pumping outlook and clear plans for the new PROPWR power segment growth highlight undervaluation vs. peers.
- The Permian Basin's resilience, industry discipline, and blue-chip clientele position ProPetro favorably in a tightening pressure pumping market through 2026.
- PROPWR's targeting of oil & gas operations now, and industrial and data center down the road, promises significant EBITDA growth.
- Valuation remains low; as frac markets tighten and PROPWR gains traction, expect multiples to rise from low-3xs to low-4xs, driving PUMP's price target to $12 in 6–12 months.
