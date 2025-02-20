Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 20, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Cohen - Head, Investor Relations

Dave Guilmette - Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Heaton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Peterson - Needham & Company

Kevin McVeigh - UBS

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

Pete Christiansen - Citi

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for holding. My name is Paul, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to Alight's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference call.

[Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and a replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

And now I would like to turn it over to Jeremy Cohen, Head of Investor Relations at Alight to introduce today's speakers.

Jeremy Cohen

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, the company issued a press release with its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. A copy of the release can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investor.alight.com.

Before we get started, please note that some of the company's discussion today will include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These factors are discussed in more detail in the company's filings with the SEC, including the company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q as such factors may be updated from time to time in the company's periodic filings. The company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Also, during this conference call, the company will be presenting