Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVPAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCQX:IVPAF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 20, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Keevil - Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Robert Friedland - Founder and Executive Co-Chairman

Marna Cloete - President

David van Heerden - Chief Financial Officer

Alex Pickard - Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and IR

Mark Farren - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Major - UBS

Andrew Mikitchook - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

[Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, February 20, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Keevil, Director of Investor Relations with Ivanhoe. Please go ahead.

Matthew Keevil

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the Ivanhoe Mines Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results Conference Call. As the operator mentioned, this is Matthew Keevil, and I'm the Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications with Ivanhoe Mines here in not so sunny Vancouver.

On the call today from Ivanhoe Mines, we have Founder and Executive Co-Chairman, Robert Friedland; President, Marna Cloete; Chief Financial Officer, David Van Heerden; Chief Operating Officer, Mark Farren; and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Alex Pickard. We will finish today's event with a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Do please contact our Investor Relations team directly, if your question is not addressed during the call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's event will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Details of the forward-looking statements are contained in our February 19th news release as well as on SEDAR+ and at www.ivanhoemines.com.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Ivanhoe Mines' Founder and Executive Co-Chairman, Robert Friedland, for opening remarks. Please go ahead, Robert.